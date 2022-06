FHC 3, Spring Lake 0

The Forest Hills Central girls soccer team defeated Spring Lake 3-0 Thursday to win a division two regional championship.

The Rangers (18-2-1) will play the winner of Friday's Gull Lake/Zeeland West winner next in the state semifinals at Byron Center.

