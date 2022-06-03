Forest Hills Central downs Cedar Springs for 3rd straight district title

FHC 8, Cedar Springs 0

Theryn Hallock scored three goals as Forest Hills Central beat Cedar Springs 8-0 Thursday to win a division two girls soccer district championship.

It's meant a lot to me," Hallock said. "I get to play with my best friends and end my high school career with this season and just a really good team and we just won districts which is a great feeling, we're going to keep this going and hopefully win states."

The Rangers (16-2-1) advance to next week's regional tournament at Cedar Springs to play East Grand Rapids on Tuesday night at 7 p.m..

"This is a special team," FHC head coach Ashley Ludtke said. "We start every year of the goal of attempting to go every day and of course every team has that goal but we'll just keep showing up every day."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

