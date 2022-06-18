Forest Hills Central beats Bloomfield Hills Marian to win state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Forest Hills Central girls soccer team scored a pair of goals in the first nine minutes of the division two state championship game and beat four-time defending champion Bloomfield Hills Marian 2-1 to claim the state title on Saturday.

Seniors Theryn Hallock and Stella Sutton, who are both first year high school players, scored the Rangers goals in the win.

"I knew that we had a very good team and I knew that my best friends were here and I played with them since I was growing up," Hallock said. "Once we got in the first couple of games I was like alright, we're pretty good, and then we started beating really good teams and I knew that were going to get here."

The goal by Hallock, 4:59 into the game, was her 33 of the season, but her first header.

Sutton scored the game-winner off a corner kick at the 31:15 mark of the first half.

Forest Hills Central 2, Marian 1 - Final



The Rangers are State Champs! pic.twitter.com/iGpCKYBDij — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) June 18, 2022

The title is the Rangers fifth in school history and comes after consecutive seasons that they lost in the division one state semifinals.

"The difference between last year and this year is that we really capitalize off of our chances," Stella Sutton said. "We finished our shots and we just get the ball in the back of the net."

"We were knocking on the door the past couple of years," added FHC head coach Ashley Ludtke said. "It speaks a lot, not just this class that actually won the title for us, but just building the past couple of years and beyond. Building off of every single year and raising the bar every single season and getting hungry for the next season when we don't make it all the way, but I am just proud of our girls for rounding out on top today."

Forest Hills Central finishes the season at 20-2-1.

