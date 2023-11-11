Football regional roundup: FHC, South Christian repeats as regional champs

(FOX 17) — Regional championships were on the line Friday night and the big game lived up to the hype as Grand Rapids Catholic Central edged West Catholic 30-28.

GR Catholic Central 30, West Catholic 28

Cougars senior Kellen-Russell-Dixon ran for 187 yards and a touchdown and caught a TD pass. Senior quarterback Connor Wolf completed 17 of 23 passes for 168 yards and 2 TDs, he also ran for the game-winning touchdown with 1:15 to play.

Portland 21, Niles 14

The Raiders got second half TD runs from Caden Thelen and Dominic Novara to advance to the state semifinals.

East Lansing 42, Byron Center 20

The Trojans scored 28 unanswered points to beat the Bulldogs in the division two regional final

Forest Hills Central 33, Gaylord 7

The Rangers jumped out to a 19-0 halftime lead and cruised to a second straight regional title.

South Christian 55, Big Rapids 35

Jake Vermaas had a pair of touchdown receptions and an interception return for a score before halftime as the Sailors head back to the state semifinals.

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 54, White Pigeon 6

The Chiefs finish their great season in the the regional finals against the defending state champion Bobcats.

