Football allows Nate VanTimmeren the chance to be a division 1 athlete

Nate VanTimmeren signs with CMU

Grand Rapids Catholic Central tight end Nate VanTimmeren was known for his basketball ability at an early age, but Wednesday he signed to continue his football career at Central Michigan.

"It was really my sophomore year when I saw that football was more of an opportunity for me," VanTimmeren said. "Basketball was just a natural skill I had and when I realized that I could work my butt off and get to work and get big and that is when I realized I could play football at the next level.

VanTimmeren won three state championships as a Cougar, two in football an one in basketball.

Playing for the Chippewas is something he is very excited to do.

"It was just an opportunity I couldn't pass up," VanTimmeren said. "I went on an official visit and they were the family people that I would like to be with."

VanTimmeren is enrolling early, reporting on January 8th.

His goal is to add 40 pounds to his current 215 pound frame.

