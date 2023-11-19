Five West Michigan football teams advance to MHSAA state finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five West Michigan teams will represent our area in the football state finals next weekend in Detroit.

In division two, Muskegon beat East Lansing 42-7.

Jakob says, "I wouldn't be able to get those yards if it weren't for my lineman, my teammates blocking for me. All 330 yards go to them, the four touchdowns go to them, without them I wouldn't score that much."

Da'Carion says, "We emphasize being smart, making smart decisions, being in the right state of mind and just being calm. If we keep calm and be alignment, we would be perfect, it's hard to score on us."

In division three, it was a battle between Forest Hills Central and Zeeland West. The Rangers fell behind early but earned the win in the second half. Final score 18-14.

FHC 18, Zeeland West 14

Nolan Hartl says, “It’s just surreal. We were in this position last year. Last year we didn’t really think we were going to go that far but his year really it was just an expectation. I’m so proud of our team. We fought so hard. We faced some adversity in the first half but battled back and got it done.”

Tm Rogers says, “We had our backs to the wall against a really good team, well coached, and you know, senior leadership you’ve got to lean on in times like this. You’re going through some adversity. Things aren’t going well. You’ve got to pull it together and coaches can only do so much so I applaud the seniors bringing these guys together and staying the course and getting it figured out.”

Mason McDonald says, "“I mean, we maxed out all the games we could and this is the last one no matter what, no matter win or lose, so all our seniors are just going to give it their all.”​

South Christian is headed back to the state championship game after beating Portland 21-6.

South Christian 21, Portland 6

Carson Vis "I mean, it means a lot our offense didn't play our best I give credit to our defense, they stepped up and made a lot of good plays."

Danny Brown, Head Coach: I mean we had guys standing behind our guys on offense and defense and guys that weren't in just chirping screaming and encouraging each other and guys just committing to each other that's been the biggest difference and that's them"

Grand Rapids Catholic Central football is in the finals for the 6th time in 8 years after beating Frankenmuth.

GR Catholic Central 35, Frankenmuth 0

Senior RB Kellen Russell-Dixon says, "Obviously there's a big chip on our shoulders from last year. We're like, taking it day by day, doing our job, doing what we have to do. Not looking ahead at all, by any means. What we really like to do is talk about just doing our job every single play, not trying to be a hero and stuff. I think we really did that today especially when they made some big plays. We were leaning on each other and we came together to stop them."

Head Coach Todd Koster says, "Any time you can do that and play over Thanksgiving it's a pretty special moment. Something for these guys that I think that they'll always remember. So, we got to do a great job this week and make it a memorable experience with our practice."

North Muskegon traveled to take on Meniominee in division 7 but fell in the semifinal. Final score 32-41.

Menominee 32, North Muskegon 21

The final are at Ford Field on November 25th and 26th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

