First place is up for grabs in week 6 of the Blitz

GR Catholic Central GOTW Preview

The top two teams in the OK Gold meet this Friday night when Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-0, 5-0) plays South Christian (3-0, 5-0) at East Kentwood High School and it will be the game of the week on the Blitz.

The Cougars are coming off a 49-21 win over previously unbeaten Forest Hills Eastern last week, 49-21, it was CC's 42nd straight win, the longest streak in the state of Michigan.

"Obviously at school people talk about it, parents, former players they talk about it but we try to focus on our team," Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior wide receiver and defensive back Billy Mikolay said. "There is a lot of talk about the win streak, but we try to focus on our team because what we care about is our team this year, of course we have to acknowledge past teams, but we care about our team and what we are trying to do this season."

The Sailors have won all five of their games by at least 22 points and three by running clock.

South Christian GOTW Preview

This one means a lot to South because most of their kids are multi-sport athletes who have been competing against CC in several sports over the years.

"Big game. big game," South Christian senior offensive tackle and linebacker Cam Post said. "It is always sort of a rivalry game between us and Catholic Central so it's a big game no matter what year it is, but I think both of us being 5-0, both of us have a lot of steam behind us I think it is going to be a really good game."

The Blitz Battle feature another matchup of undefeated teams as Whitehall (2-0, 5-0) visits Oakridge (3-0, 5-0).

The Eagles handed the Vikings their only WMC loss of 2021, 32-19 in week two, Whitehall, Oakridge and Montague all shared the conference title a year ago.

Other games that we are planning to send cameras to on Friday include:

Martin (5-0) vs. NorthPointe Christian (5-0) at Davies Field

Climax-Scotts (5-0) at Colon (5-0)

Marshall (4-1) at Hastings (4-1)

Vicksburg (3-2) at Three Rivers (3-2)

Battle Creek Central (4-1) at Portage Central (2-3)

Schoolcarft (4-1) at Muskegon Catholic Central (3-2)

Mona Shores (4-1) at Zeeland West (5-0)

Muskegon (3-2) vs. GR Union (3-2) at Houseman Field

Grandville (4-1) at Rockford (5-0)

East Kentwood (3-2) at Caledonia (5-0)

Jenison (2-3) at Hudsonville (1-4)

Lowell (4-1) at Forest Hills Central (5-0)

Byron Center (3-2) at East Grand Rapids (2-3)

West Catholic (5-0) at Hamilton (2-3)

Fruitport (3-2) at Spring Lake (1-4)

Belding (5-0) at Comstock Park (2-3)

Calvin Christian (3-2) at Hopkins (4-1)

Thornapple Kellogg (2-3) at Forest Hills Eastern (4-1)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlights reaction and analysis.

