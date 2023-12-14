First period flurry helps Grand Rapids Christian beat FHNE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian scored three goals in less than four minutes late in the first period Wednesday on its way to a 4-3 win over visiting Forest Hills Northern-Eastern.

Josh Trendt, Brody Baysore and Joshua Hooper all lit the lamp in the first 17 minutes for the Eagles (1-2, 3-5).

Grand Rapids Christian plays at Sparta on Thursday, FHNE will host Rockford on Saturday.

