First period flurry helps Grand Rapids Christian beat FHNE

The Eagles scored 3 times in less than 4 minutes in 4-3 win
FOX 17
Josh Trendt celebrates his first period goal Wednesday against Forest Hills Northern-Eastern
Posted at 10:58 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 22:58:19-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian scored three goals in less than four minutes late in the first period Wednesday on its way to a 4-3 win over visiting Forest Hills Northern-Eastern.

Josh Trendt, Brody Baysore and Joshua Hooper all lit the lamp in the first 17 minutes for the Eagles (1-2, 3-5).

Grand Rapids Christian plays at Sparta on Thursday, FHNE will host Rockford on Saturday.

