First half defense propels Grand Haven to win at Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Grand Haven used a suffocating first half defense Friday night to beat rival Spring Lake in the Drawbridge Classic, 58-40.

The Buccaneers held the Lakers to just five made field goals in the first half.

"We just said from the beginning we've got to have the energy, right from the get-go we just got to be ready," Grand Haven senior Nic Stump, who scored 16 points, said. "They are going to shoot the three-ball, they can shoot really well so we got to defend the three, rotations got to be clean, got to be crisp, help's got to be there and just work as a team, that's what we had to do."

Owen Worthington led the Bucs, hitting six three's in the game finishing with 18 points.

"I thought we communicated well as a team defensively," Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. "I love the way our guys competed, I loved how we cut off the driving angles, we rebounded to finish off each possession and I thought the first half defense was spectacular."

Senior Kaden George led Spring Lake with a game-high 24 points.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

