Finals loss motivates FHC in return trip

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central is going back to Ford Field for a second straight season, but the Rangers want a different result this time.

FHC lost in the division two championship game last November to Warren De La Salle 52-13.

“Obviously we’re super excited to go back," Rangers junior tight end and linebacker Max Richardson said. "We’re looking forward to it, but for us it’s just Week 14. Since the beginning of the season, we’ve been planning on all 14 weeks. Unlike last year, we were just kind of happy to be there. This week we’re like, ‘We’re doing 14 weeks. We’re ready to be here. It’s just another game for us."

Forest Hills Central (12-1) takes on Mason (13-0) on Sunday at 12:30pm in the division three final.

The experiences on a year ago are major motivating factor for the many that played in last season's game at Ford Field.

“Last year almost felt like, ‘Oh we have to win, it’s the last game of the season,’" Forest Hills Central senior receiver and safety Ty Hudkins said. "This for us seniors is the last game of most of our lives so we’re just going to go have fun. One more last time with the boys and you know hopefully come out with the win.”

Going into last year's final, FHC had not even played in a state championship game in 28 years.

This time around, the memories are much more fresh.

“Last year was euphoric getting there and our mindset is a lot different as coaches and I think our kids are a lot different this year as well," 12th year FHC head coach Tim Rogers said. "It’s not, ‘Hey we got back.’ It’s like, ‘Hey, this time we want to win it.’ Last time it was a novelty. This time, we’re on a mission.”

