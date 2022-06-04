FHNE sneaks past Rockford, wins regional championship

FHNE 7, Rockford 6

Trailing 6-3 with 17 minutes to play in a division one regional championship game, the Forest Hille Northern-Eastern girls lacrosse team rallied for a 7-6 win over Rockford on Friday,

"I think just knowing that we could beat them because we already did," said FHNE junior Alayna Davis who scored the game-winning goal said. "Showing that we were the best in the region we knew that we could pull through."

Davis had two of the FHNE four unanswered goals in the second half.

"First team to win this region as BirdDogs is incredible," Davis added. "It means a lot for our program and to help build it."

Rockford scored what appeared to be the tying goal just before time expired, but the Rams were called for offsides.

FHNE (16-1) advances to the division one state semifinals to play Hartland (16-3) next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Haslett High School.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter