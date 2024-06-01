FHE, Rockford boys lacrosse advance to state semi finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Eastern faced off against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in boys' lacrosse quarterfinals on Friday night and won 19-8.

Forest Hills Eastern 19, Catholic Central 8

The Hawks would open up the scoring with a wrap-around goal from junior Jackson Arnold. Catholic Central would answer right back when junior Keaton Davis beat a defender and found the back of the net. Both teams had six goals going into halftime. Forest Hills Eastern would dominate in the second half.

FHE would tally six goals in the third quarter and seven in the fourth to win this one with a final score of 19-8. Senior Mark Fuehrer lead the Hawks in goals with six on the night. Forest Hills Eastern moves on to the state semifinals next Wednesday.

Rockford defeated Grand Ledge in boys' lacrosse division one quarterfinals. Tanner Schutte got on the board first for the Rams when he launched a shot top shelf to find the back of the net in the first quarter. Rockford would carry a 4-3 lead going into halftime.

Rockford 11, Grand Ledge 7

In the third quarter, Madden Leslie would score an impressive behind-the-back goal to tie the game at five goals apiece. The Rams would run away with this one by scoring four goals in the fourth quarter to win this one with a final score of 11-7. Rockford advances to the state semifinals and will face Detroit Catholic Central on June 5th.

