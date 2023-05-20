FHE boys, GR Christian girls take regional title at Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — The division two track and field regional meet took place on Friday at Sparta with the Forest Hills Eastern boys and Grand Rapids Christian girls taking the team titles.

The Hawks were led by senior sprinter Bryson Kuzdzal who won the 100 and 200 meter races and was part of the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams that took first.

FHE senior Aiden Sullivan won the 800 and 1600 meter races and was part of the 4x800 meter relay team that took first.

Wayland finished second as a team, junior Kaharrie Pureifoy took first in the long jump at 20' 7.25.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central was third, junior Mill Coleman, jr. won the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, his 110 time was his personal record and the second fastest time in division two this season.

Grand Rapids Christian won the girls team title by nine points over East Grand Rapids.

Junior Drew Muller won the 1600 meter race for the Pioneers and senior Camryn Bodine won the 800 meter and both were apart of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams that won.

Thornapple Kellogg was third as a team, sophomore Brooklyn Harmon won both 100 and 300 meter hurdle events.

