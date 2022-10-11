FHC's Tim Rogers named Detroit Lions coach of the week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central head football coach Tim Rogers has been named the Detroit Lions coach of the week.

Rogers is in his 11th season with the Rangers with a 68-39 (.635) record in that span.

At 7-0 this season, FHC is on its way to a 7th straight playoff berth.

Rogers has led the Rangers to OK White conference championships in 2017, 2020 and 2021 and with a win this Friday at home against Grand Rapids Christian (3-4) will add another.

FHC has won a pair of district championships (2016 & 2017) with Rogers and a regional title in 2017 as well.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter