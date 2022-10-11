FHC's Tim Rogers named Detroit Lions coach of the week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central head football coach Tim Rogers has been named the Detroit Lions coach of the week.
Rogers is in his 11th season with the Rangers with a 68-39 (.635) record in that span.
At 7-0 this season, FHC is on its way to a 7th straight playoff berth.
Rogers has led the Rangers to OK White conference championships in 2017, 2020 and 2021 and with a win this Friday at home against Grand Rapids Christian (3-4) will add another.
FHC has won a pair of district championships (2016 & 2017) with Rogers and a regional title in 2017 as well.
