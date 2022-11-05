FHC tops Mona Shores in postseason for 1st time since 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday marked the fifth time in six years Mona Shores and Forest Hills Central met in the postseason.
Going into this matchup, FHC hadn’t defeated Mona Shores in a playoff game since 2017.
The Rangers hoped to change that Friday night as they hosted the Sailors in a Division 2 district championship game.
It’s our final FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week for the 2022 season.
Forest Hills Central 33, Mona Shores 21
