FHC takes battle of state's top-ranked teams

The Rangers remain unbeaten with a 10-5 win
FOX 17
Posted at 11:10 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 23:10:55-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Forest Hills Central girls lacrosse team beat Forest Hills Northern/Eastern 10-5 on Monday in matchup of the state's top-ranked teams.

The Rangers (6-0) are the number one ranked team in the state in division two and the BirdDogs (7-2) are ranked number one in division one.

FHC jumped out to a 4-0 lead before FHNE rallied to within 4-3 at half.

Central scored the first five goals of the second half to secure the big win.

