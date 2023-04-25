FHC takes battle of state's top-ranked teams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Forest Hills Central girls lacrosse team beat Forest Hills Northern/Eastern 10-5 on Monday in matchup of the state's top-ranked teams.

The Rangers (6-0) are the number one ranked team in the state in division two and the BirdDogs (7-2) are ranked number one in division one.

FHC jumped out to a 4-0 lead before FHNE rallied to within 4-3 at half.

Central scored the first five goals of the second half to secure the big win.

