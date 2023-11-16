FHC leans on experience as it prepares for state semifinal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Forest Hills Central football team is preparing to play Zeeland Wes (9-3) in a division three state semifinal game on Saturday at West Ottawa High School.

The Rangers are led by a senior class that has been through a run to Ford Field last season when they lost De La Salle in the division two state championship game at Ford Field.

FHC feels like that experience can help.

"I think it can," Rangers senior safety Brady Brueke said. "Obviously last year didn't go the way we wanted. We got something going for us, we remember what it was like last year do we are going to make it different this year."

The Rangers have had several guys step up in this postseason when injuries have occurred.

"We were here last year so we kind of know how things roll," FHC senior quarterback Mason McDonald said. "Every senior just has one more guaranteed game left so I've just been giving it my all out there as best I can, all of us seniors have because we don't want anything to end sooner than it should."

The Dux run the T offense as well as anybody, it's an offense that the Rangers haven't seen in a long time, but FHC has a very good defense led by a bunch of guys that have played in a lot of big games.

"Especially our seniors, they have been around," 12th year Forest Hills Central head coach Tim Rogers said. "They have won a lot of football games they were apart of it last year so I feel a little bit more confident and at ease in this practice environment this year. It's a lot different than last year for sure."

The winner of Saturday's game will play the winner of Mason and Detroit Kind in the state championship game at Ford Field on Sunday November 26th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

