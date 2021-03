GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ethan Erickson had a team-high 20 points while Trinidad Chambliss added 19 points in Forest Hills Northern's 63-54 win over Grandville on Saturday at Cornerstone University.

Tommy Gregwer had the game-high for Grandville with 27 points as the Bulldogs fall to 6-6 overall while the Huskies improve to 11-1.