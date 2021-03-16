Forest Hills Central beats Mattawan to advance to regional semifinal

Forest Hills Central 3, Mattawan 1

The Forest Hills Central hockey team defeated Mattawan, 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon in the regional quarterfinal to advance.

After a scoreless first period, the Rangers got on the board just five minutes into the second as Noah Smith tossed the puck in front of the net before sophomore Anthony Ott buried it.

Minutes later, on the powerplay, Ott would score from the corner on a tough angle for his second of the game to put Forest Hills Central in front, 2-0.

However, with just over a minute left in the second period, the Wildcats would get on the board on a wrist-shot from Ethan Hogarth to pull within one.

The Rangers would score again in the third period to make it a 3-1 final.

Forest Hills Central will take on East Grand Rapids in the regional semifinal on Thursday at 2:30 PM at Southside Ice Arena.