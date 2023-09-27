CALEDONIA, Mich. — In the final OK Red girls golf jamboree of the season, Elise Fennell comes away in first place. The East Kentwood senior shot five under, 31, to win the individual division.

Fennell, Jolly lead the pack at final OK Red Jamboree

In the team division, Rockford took home first place. The Rams shot 166 as a team at Broadmoor Country Club in Caledonia.

Rockford senior, Jessica Jolly, finished the day in second place. She shot one under, 35. Third place belong to Copelin O'Krangley from Caledonia.

The OK Red championship is set for Thursday at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club.

