Excitement, numbers up as Centreville begins new season

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — The Centreville football team won the school's first football state championship last season with a win over Ubly at Ford Field in January.

Now, the Bulldogs are reaping the rewards of that magical season with 52 kids in the program from grades nine through 12.

"What I'm really impressed about is our attendance percentage, you can look back all the way back from February to now, we never had below 95% of our kids in the weight room," second-year Centreville head coach Jerry Schultz said. "Even kids in other sports would figure out a way to come into the weight room get a lift in and get our agilities in all summer, we've been busting our butts."

FOX 17 Centreville football

The Bulldogs graduated an outstanding class from the title team, and much like last season will once again look to the senior class to lead the way.

"We've a lot of good seniors this year," senior quarterback and defensive back Tyler Swanwick said. "We have 14 or 15 seniors this year coming up, a lot of returning starters, we have a lot of good guys coming up so I think we're gonna be alright."

FOX 17 Centreville football

The offensive line appears to be a strength with three starters back and a fourth that saw some playing time last season.

"I think our offensive linemen, with three returning starters from last year, we're really physical," senior returning lineman Tanner Jepsen said. "We lack in size but we did last year too, and our offensive line was won most of our games for us."

The schedule is challenging playing at division six Brandywine in the opener on August 26 and then home for division seven state semifinalist Schoolcraft on September 2.