Exchange student kicker provides lift for Colon football team

Foreign exchange student helps Colon football team

The Colon football team will play for the eight-player state championship on Saturday in Marquette against Powers North Central.

Foreign exchange student Raul Fuentes from Spain has become a weapon kicking for the Magi this season.

"I really like it," Fuentes said. "When I arrived here, I thought it was boring but now I enjoy a lot of the games and the sideline, I love it."

Fuentes is one of three exchange students on the team and had never played American football prior to arriving in Colon two months ago but has made 89% of his extra points (42 of 47) as well as hitting a pair of field goals.

"He is consistent," Magi head coach Robbie Hattan said. "He is going to make your PATs, he's going to make your field goals. He made a 39-yarder this year, he is good from about 50 in practice and he is consistent."

