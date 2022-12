East Grand Rapids 3, GR Christian 1

The East Grand Rapids hockey team scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday at Patterson Ice Center to beat Grand Rapids Christian 3-1.

The win is the Pioneers (4-3-1) fourth straight.

