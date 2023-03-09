EGR hockey team comfortable in 'underdog' role

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids hockey team was not expected to reach the Division 3 final four this season.

The Pioneers weren't even supposed to win their regional for a second straight season.

EGR hockey embracing 'underdog' role as it heads to state semifinals

As they get set for the state semifinal game against number one seed Houghton Friday at 11 a.m. at USA Hockey Arena, EGR is once again expected to lose.

"We have embraced it being the underdog all postseason," senior forward Tyler Sikkenga said. "You see it on our shirts, we have a big old dog on the back with red eyes. We are just really embracing being the underdog this year and going out there and giving it our all."

The Pioneers finished in a three-way tie for fifth in the Baum Division of the OK Conference and before it's current seven-game winning streak were just 8-11-2.

"We talk about learning life lessons through the game and it doesn't go in a straight line, there is ups and downs," sixth-year East Grand Rapids head coach Chris Newton said. "Really, it's been everyday the kids have stuck to the script and once we needed to get the momentum going in the right direction they've bought in, they are confident kids and they know what they are supposed to do it. Just took us awhile to put it all together."

