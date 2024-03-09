EGR Hockey advances to D3 finals, Reeths-Puffer falls to DCC

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — No. 2 East Grand Rapids advances to the division three hockey state title after after beating No. 3 Traverse City Bay Reps 3-0.

The Pioneers' goals were scored by Oliver Owen in the first period, James Albers in the second, and an empty netter from Reiden McIntosh.

Remi Monghan East Grand Rapids hockey state semi finals

"I'm just so proud of our guys. We earned our way back here and I know that everybody in that locker room wants it just as bad as me and we're ready for tomorrow," said senior captain Ian McKeigan.

"It feels great. This is a great group of guys, couldn't do it without them. It's a team effort. Last year I was on the bench for it and this year I'm on the ice and I'm giving it my all for my teammates," said senior goalie Joe Green.

In the division one semis, No. 4 Reeths-Puffer faced off against No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central. The Rockets made just their second appearance in program history in the semi finals.

Remi Monaghan Reeths-Puffer hockey state semis

They held off the Shamrocks for the first several minutes of the game but DCC took down the Rockets 8-0 in two periods. They were out-shot 44-13.

RP finishes the year 21-8. Their best finish since 2014.

East Grand Rapids will play Cranbrook at 11am on Saturday, March 9th for the division three championship.

Byron Center also punched their ticket to the finals after they beat Saginaw Heritage 6-2. The Bulldogs will take on Trenton at 3pm on Saturday for the division two title.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)