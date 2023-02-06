EGR coach celebrates one year after brain aneurysm

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After one year since surviving a brain aneurysm, East Grand Rapids basketball coach Derrick Owens JR, or DO, reflected on what the past year has been like and how his life changed for the better.

"These guys, this community here at East has really rallied behind me. They're still rallying behind me. A year later, after all the dust settled. They're still here, rallying behind me so we're just thankful," said DO.

One year ago, Derrick Owens JR, collapsed after having a ruptured brain aneurysm.

"I just was doing laundry and next thing you know, I blacked out," said DO.

50% of aneurysm cases are fatal.

"I woke up and I was at spectrum, inside of a hospital bed," said DO.

"Just hearing my son, looking at me, not responding. As a parent it was horrifying to me. We didn't know what was going on. It just started me, but I knew at that point in time that I had to be the strong one. I didn't show any emotion. Just said "what's next? Let's go. Let's get him the help that he needs"," said Derrick Owens SR.

DO spent 21 days at Buttersworth and a week after that at Mary Free Bed. After a month away, he was able to go home to his wife and daughters.

"My daughters are my world, they're everything to me. The hardest part about being in the hospital wasn't about going through tests, the pokes, wondering if you're going to live or die, the hardest part for me was being away from my kids, my daughters," said DO.

During his recovery, the EGR community showed their support by hosting fundraisers at the school. The love they received was more than they ever imagined.

"You just never know until something happens, until an event happens, you just never know. And so for me to be able to see the support that was given that was going on for my family, the support was just great. We were overwhelmed with emotional support. It was crazy," said DO.

It took some time, but DO is back on the sideline with his dad and brother. Coaching East through this 2023 season. While he's happy to be back, he says that his relationship with his dad changed for the better.

"Having him in the war room, that's what I call the ICU, because you're fighting for your life. To have him there, by my side, while he was leading our program, while he was leading our family, my family, it was remarkable," said DO.

"For me as a dad, I think it brought me and my son closer together. I don't think he knew how I would respond because his mom was always the one at the hospital when he was younger. But now it was time for me to be there, and for him to see that my dad is strong. My dad had people waiting in his corner to help out and I think that helped him along his journey too," said Derrick Owens SR.

DO is in good health now and will have regular doctors visits to keep it that way. Now, he looks at life a little differently.

"My saying is, do not mess with time. Don't mess with it because it can be taken away from you in the drop of a bucket," said DO.

