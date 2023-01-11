East Kentwood rallies from 17 down at halftime to beat Rockford

East Kentwood 51, Rockford 49

The East Kentwood boys basketball team fell behind host Rockford 30-13 at halftime on Tuesday night only to rally for a 51-49 win.

Falcons Sophomore Jah Hatchett scored a game-high 14 points including the game-winning put back with just 2.6 seconds to play in the game.

East Kentwood outscored Rockford 28-10 in the third quarter to lead by one heading to the final eight minutes.

The Rams (0-2, 5-3) were led by by Cayden Lepper with 11 points, Andrew Landis added 10.

Marshaun Flakes scored 13 points for the Falcons (2-0, 5-1) and Darryl Thompkins Jr. added 10.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter