East Kentwood rallies from 17 down at halftime to beat Rockford

East Kentwood 51, Rockford 49
The East Kentwood boys basketball team fell behind host Rockford 30-13 at halftime on Tuesday night only to rally for a 51-49 win.
Falcons Sophomore Jah Hatchett scored a game-high 14 points including the game-winning put back with just 2.6 seconds to play in the game.
East Kentwood outscored Rockford 28-10 in the third quarter to lead by one heading to the final eight minutes.
The Rams (0-2, 5-3) were led by by Cayden Lepper with 11 points, Andrew Landis added 10.
Marshaun Flakes scored 13 points for the Falcons (2-0, 5-1) and Darryl Thompkins Jr. added 10.
