GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deyonce Thompson scored 24 points, but East Kentwood fell to Westfield Prep 52-54 in the first game of the West Michigan Hoops Summit on Saturday at Aquinas College.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter