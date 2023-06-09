East Grand Rapids tops Spring Lake to win regional title

CEADAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids girls soccer team scored a pair of first half goals and made it stand up in a 2-0 win over Spring Lake to win a division 2 regional championship.

The Pioneers claim their first regional title in girls soccer since the 2009 season when they were state runner-up.

EGR (17-2-3) advances to the division two state semifinal on Tuesday at Holland High School against Friday's Plainwell/Pinckney winner.

