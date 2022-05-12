Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

East Grand Rapids holds off Rockford in battle of state powers

The Pioneers made a late save to win 12-11
EGR Girls Lacrosse
FOX 17
EGR Girls Lacrosse
EGR Girls Lacrosse
Posted at 11:07 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 23:07:56-04
East Grand Rapids 12, Rockford 11

The East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse team built a 7-goal second half lead and had to hold on for a 12-11 win over visiting Rockford on Wednesday night.

Pioneers goalie Caroline Potteiger made a save with 20 seconds to play that proved to be the difference.

EGR (5-2, 10-2) has won 7 of the last 9 state championship in division two, while the Rams (4-3, 7-4) have won the last eight in division one.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News