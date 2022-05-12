East Grand Rapids holds off Rockford in battle of state powers

East Grand Rapids 12, Rockford 11
The East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse team built a 7-goal second half lead and had to hold on for a 12-11 win over visiting Rockford on Wednesday night.
Pioneers goalie Caroline Potteiger made a save with 20 seconds to play that proved to be the difference.
EGR (5-2, 10-2) has won 7 of the last 9 state championship in division two, while the Rams (4-3, 7-4) have won the last eight in division one.
