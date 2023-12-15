Eagles, Bulldogs kick off OK White play on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Most OK Conference basketball teams won't start divisional play until January, but Grand Rapids Christian and Byron Center will do it Friday night when they meet in a showdown on the Bulldogs home court.

Eagles, Bulldogs to open OK White play Friday night

These are two teams that make up a loaded conference along with Northview, Forest Hills Central and Forest Hills Northern.

Friday's opener will be an important game for both teams, but the mindset doesn't change.

"We prepare the same way for every game," Eagles senior Jaylan Ouwinga said. "This is a big game for the media of course, but we just try to come after it everyday, work hard towards it every game."

Christian High is off to hot start beating South Christian, Wyoming and Hudsonville already. Byron Center becomes the next challenge.

"Obviously it's a game we want to win on the road with it being our first conference game," GRC 6th year head coach Eric Taylor said. "I think South Christian, Hudsonville, Wyoming prepared us for that so I think it's going to be a great game, they've got some great pieces over there. They've got a lot of attention the last few months throughout the summer so it's going to be a great game, looking forward to the test."

