Dux break late-game tie, defeat Red Arrows in 'Blitz Battle'

Blitz Battle: Lowell (6-4) at Zeeland West (9-1)

Our Blitz Battle took place in division three between Lowell and Zeeland West.

Both programs have won several state championships in the last two decades; the Red Arrows won state titles in 2002, 2004 and 2009, while the Dux won in 2006, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Lowell and Zeeland West’s only playoff meeting before Friday came back in 2014, when the Dux defeated the Red Arrows 30-27 in the division three regional final at home.

Zeeland West 36, Lowell 28

