Divisional play starts in the OK Conference on week 3 of the Blitz

Game of the Week preview

Cedar Springs will play at Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Friday night in the week three of the high school football season and it will be the game of the week on the Blitz.

This is the first OK Gold conference game for both teams, the Red Hawks (0-2) are still looking for their first points of the season after playing River Rouge and Zeeland West in the first two games.

"Right now we are just at a level where we just have to look ahead," Cedar Springs senior tight end and nose tackle Josh Kreikaard said. "We know we have a good team, a lot of young guys, we just get to the point where we have another opportunity to show who we really are."

The Cougars (2-0) have played well in wins over Port Huron, at Michigan Stadium, and Detroit Loyola, at Royal Oak Shrine.

Friday will be the first home game of the season for CC which owns a 39-game winning streak.

"It's a lot better than driving all the way across the state for the last two weeks," Cougars senior wide receiver and cornerback Billy Mikolay said. "It will definitely be fun and we are all excited for it, looking forward to the game with my team."

Our Blitz Battle features a dynamite Southwestern Athletic Conference non-divisional game between Lawton (2-0) and Constantine (1-1).

Blue Devils head coach Wade Waldrup was on staff with the Falcons and head coach Shawn Griffith prior to becoming head coach at Lawton.

Other games we are planing to send cameras to on Friday include:

Tri County (2-0)at Grant (1-1)

Schoolcraft (2-0) at Kalamazoo United (1-1)

Sparta (0-2) at Comstock Park (2-0)

Unity Christian (0-2) at Coopersville (2-0)

West Catholic (2-0) at Spring Lake (1-1)

Hamilton at Holland Christian

Ottawa Hills (0-2) vs. South Christian (2-0) at East Kentwood

Forest Hills Central (2-0) at Byron Center (1-1)

Lowell (2-0) at Greenville (1-1)

Reeths-Puffer (2-0) at Muskegon (1-1)

Zeeland East (0-2) at Zeeland West (2-0)

Rockford (2-0) at West Ottawa (2-0)

Caledonia (2-0) at Jenison (1-1)

Grandville (2-0) at Hudsonville (0-2)

East Kentwood (1-1) at Grand Haven (1-1)

Battle Creek Lakeview (1-0) at Portage Central (0-2)

Battle Creek Central (2-0) at Portage Northern (1-1)

The Blitz airs on Friday at 10:55 p.m. with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter