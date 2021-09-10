Divisional openers take center stage on week 3 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — Grandville (1-1) heads to Caledonia (2-0) on Friday for a key OK Red opener that will be the game of the week on the Blitz.

"First OK Red game," Bulldogs senior running back and defensive back Tyson Mann said. "We really want to start out one and oh so we are really going to work hard this week and see if we can make that happen."

"I think it's really important going into the OK Red especially getting that first win," Fighting Scots senior offensive and defensive lineman Caleb Paarlberg said. "Really show what you are made of."

Both teams have done their share of scoring this season and each team pitched a shutout in a week two win.

The Blitz Battle on Friday is Comstock Park (2-0) at Sparta (1-1), both teams are hoping to contend for an OK Silver conference championship this fall.

Other games we are planning to cover this week on the Blitz include:

Ionia (1-1) at Portland (2-0)

Northview (2-0) at Forest Hills Central (1-1)

Ottawa Hills (1-1) at Cedar Springs (1-1)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-0) at Forest Hills Eastern (1-1)

South Christian (1-1) at Thornapple Kellogg (0-2)

Hart (2-0) at Montague (1-1)

Ravenna (2-0) at Whitehall (1-1)

Unity Christian (2-0) at Hamilton (2-0)

West Catholic (2-0) at Allendale (2-0)

Fruitport (1-1) at Coopersville (2-0)

Coldwater (0-2) at Pennfield (2-0)

Hastings (2-0) at Marshall (1-1)Muskegon (1-1) at Zeeland West (1-0)

Mona Shores (1-1) at Grand Rapids Union (2-0)

Dansville (1-1) at Pewamo-Westphalia (2-0)

East Kentwood (0-2) at Rockford (2-0)

The Blitz airs at 10:55 p.m. Friday night with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.