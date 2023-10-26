Division 2 clash leads a playoff edition of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — In division two, region two, district one, four good teams will battle it our for the title.

Portage Northern is still starving as playoffs begin

Friday night, Byron Center (8-1) plays at Portage Central (8-1) in one half of the district, and the other semifinal features Portage Northern (8-1) at Caledonia (7-2) in the Game of the Week on the Blitz.

The Huskies have won all eight of their games by at least 21 points, their closest game was their lone loss in week seven to rival Portage Central 32-22.

That game may prove to be just what Northern needed moving forward.

"I feel like after that PC game it even ramped up because it is nice to go 9-0, but you never get to feel controversy," Portage Northern senior quarterback Braylen Amos said. "You really don't feel that controversy until it's time to go home. So I feel like, it wasn't nice to lose, but it gave us that chip back on our shoulder. We feel that we are still out here hunting for stuff."

Caledonia played five division one playoff teams this season, beating three of them.

Caledonia gets to play on new turf at the Ralph in division 2 playoffs

ter making it to Ford Field last season in division one, the Fighting Scots are anxious to get going in division two this season.

"I think everyone is going to be ready," senior linebacker Blake Herron said. "We are preparing like crazy everyday just to get better. I wouldn't say it is as much physically now as it is mentally, we've been through nine weeks of football and we have beaten our bodies so we just have to lock in mentally and we will be good."

Hart (8-1) qualified for the playoffs for the first time in school history this fall and the Pirates will host their first ever playoff game against Kent City in the Blitz Battle.

Other games that we are planning to send cameras to for the Blitz include:



West Ottawa (4-5) at Rockford (9-0)

Hudsonville (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)

Byron Center (8-1) at Portage Central (8-1)

Forest Hills Northern (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)

Reeths-Puffer (7-2) at Mona Shores (6-3)

Coopersville (7-2) at East Grand Rapids (7-2)

Zeeland East (6-3) at Zeeland West (6-3)

Lowell (6-3) at Forest Hills Central (8-1)

Allendale (6-3) at Whitehall (9-0)

Ionia (5-4) at Forest Hills Eastern (7-2)

Wayland (6-3) vs. South Christian (6-3)

Charlotte (6-3) at Hastings (7-2)

Benton Harbor (5-4) at GR Catholic Central (8-1)

Comstock Park (5-4) at West Catholic (9-0)

Oakridge (6-3) at Belding (8-1)

Schoolcraft (7-2) at Lawton (8-1)

Saranac (5-4) at Saugatuck (7-2)

