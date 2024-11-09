District winners crowned in week 11 of the HS football season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hudsonville 19, Grandville 16
Game of the Week: Hudsonville 19, Grandville 16
Portland 37, Hastings 14
South Christian 35, Unity Christian 28
Byron Center 30, Mona Shores 23
Portage Central 22, Mattawan 0
Dewitt 49, Lowell 35
Zeeland West 42, St. Joseph 0
Forest Hills Central 28, Coopersville 17
GR Catholic Central 21, West Catholic 18
Kalamazoo United 41, Berrien Springs 22
Newaygo 35, Central Montcalm 34
North Muskegon 27, McBain 7
