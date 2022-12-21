Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Despite coaching change, Razah Townsend never wavered from his commitment to WMU

The East Kentwood senior has signed with the Broncos
Razah Townsend, East Kentwood football
FOX 17
Razah Townsend, East Kentwood football
Razah Townsend, East Kentwood football
Posted at 6:41 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 18:41:01-05
Razah Townsend signs with WMU

East Kentwood senior Razah Townsend signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Western Michigan University on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that the Broncos fired head coach Tim Lester and hired Lance Taylor to take over, Townsend never thought about going anywhere but WMU.

Part of the reason was the fact that the Broncos retained defensive coordinator Lou Esposito and defensive tackles coach David Denham.

"Espo and Denham put a lot of time into me and they made me feel like they love me," Townsend said. "I am happy that they stayed because them leaving would have been a heartbreaking loss for me."

Townsend played for form Western Michigan quarterback Tony Kimbrough at East Kentwood.

At 6'3", Townsend played at 230 pounds, but says he is down to 218 right now due to an injury back in the fall.

He is thrilled to get the chance to play football at the next level in Kalamazoo.

"They made me feel like I was family, made me feel like it was a home there," Townsend said. "I just loved the environment, the new coach we got is amazing, Lance Taylor, I love him, coach Denham and Espo I love them too, just makes me feel like family."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered