Despite coaching change, Razah Townsend never wavered from his commitment to WMU

Razah Townsend signs with WMU

East Kentwood senior Razah Townsend signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Western Michigan University on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that the Broncos fired head coach Tim Lester and hired Lance Taylor to take over, Townsend never thought about going anywhere but WMU.

Part of the reason was the fact that the Broncos retained defensive coordinator Lou Esposito and defensive tackles coach David Denham.

"Espo and Denham put a lot of time into me and they made me feel like they love me," Townsend said. "I am happy that they stayed because them leaving would have been a heartbreaking loss for me."

Townsend played for form Western Michigan quarterback Tony Kimbrough at East Kentwood.

At 6'3", Townsend played at 230 pounds, but says he is down to 218 right now due to an injury back in the fall.

He is thrilled to get the chance to play football at the next level in Kalamazoo.

"They made me feel like I was family, made me feel like it was a home there," Townsend said. "I just loved the environment, the new coach we got is amazing, Lance Taylor, I love him, coach Denham and Espo I love them too, just makes me feel like family."

