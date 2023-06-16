Despite being 1-hit, Mendon finds a way in state semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Mendon softball team managed just one hit on Friday but still found a way to beat Johannesburg-Lewiston 4-2 in a division four state semifinal game.

The Hornets walked six times, had a pair of hit by pitches and used the bunt to advance.

"We didn't get any hits this game actually," senior pitcher Lauren Schabes said. "We small balled the whole thing, we all really wanted to win and we wanted to be here and in the dugout the energy was always up and we just never got down on ourselves."

Schabes struck out 12 in the circle in a complete game effort.

Mendon (35-5) advances to the state championship game in softball for the first time since 1991.

"In Mendon, the only way to get up in our rafters for a banner is to win a state championship or have the runners-up," head coach Mike Smith said. "And this puts us up in the rafters. We got 36 banners up there, which is a huge number for a small public school, and they're up there now, so that means the world to all of us and especially these girls."

The Hornets will play three-time defending state champion Unionville-Sebewaing on Saturday at 3 p.m..

In division three, Ravenna lost to Standish-Sterling 10-1 in the semifinals.

Emily Postema had one of the Bulldogs two hits and scored the team's only run.

Ravenna finishes the season at 36-6.

