Defense, rebounding lead Tri-Unity Christian back to the title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Tri-Unity Christian boys basketball team will defend its state championship after beating Frankfort 54-37 in a division 4 state semifinal Thursday night.

The Defenders outrebounded the Panthers 41-22 and held them below 39% shooting from the floor.

"It was our defense and rebounding," Tri-Unity head coach Mark Keeler said. "They are a really good team, they knocked down some shots that were tough and five them credit, but we were not backing down with our defense and I was really happy with that."

Junior Owen Rosendall lead Tri-Unity (22-6) with 13 points, while senior Roy Fogg added 11 points and 7 rebounds.

"We knew that going in here," Fogg said. "Coach was preaching rebound, rebound, rebound, so me and Akais (Giplaye), Jordan (VanKlompenberg)we just listened to him and we ended up winning. I think we doubled their rebounds, so it was a good result."

The Defenders will play Munising in the division four state championship game, it will mark the third straight season they have made to the title game.

"It's a dream come true," Rosendall said. "I have seen my two older brothers play here and this game was little personal to us because four years ago we lost to the same team when my middle brother was a junior so took this one personal, but they were a great team, great group of guys, but it's amazing and I don't believe that it's three in a row for me. Compete for back-to-back, would be the first back-to-back in school history."

Tip on Saturday is set for 10 a.m. at the Breslin Center.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter