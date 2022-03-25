Defense delivers again as Tri-Unity Christian advances to state final

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Tri-Unity Christian defense held Genesee Christian star guards Trenton Boike and Tyler Chapman to a combined 17 points on 5-27 shooting in a 77-33 state semifinal win at the Breslin Center on Thursday night.

"When we stepped into the Breslin enter we were so focused, in the locker room we didn't say a word we were just thinking about defense, sophomore Owen Rosendall said. "We came out we were talking, we wouldn't stop talking and then we just shut them down."

Brady Titus led all scorers with 21 points for the Defenders who turned a two point lead (14-12) after one quarter into a 39-19 lead at the half.

"Not getting comfortable," Titus said when asked about the key to pulling away in the second quarter. "As a team struggled in a couple games to just come out in the second half to really capitalize on things and that was our motive to just come out and not be satisfied."

The Soldiers shot just 22.9% (11-48) as a team for the game.

"Very proud," Defenders head coach Mark Keeler said about his team's defensive performance. "That's why I brought the two sophomores (to the postgame press conference) because their defense on their two best players was amazing and plus the whole team, we rally behind, we knew what their strength was and we stepped up big time and the guys I was very happy with them."

Tri-Unity Christian (20-6) pays Ewen-Trout Creek (22-3) at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the division four state championship game.

