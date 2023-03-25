D2 title game: South Christian takes on Ferndale

EAST LANSING, Mich. — South Christian is taking on Ferndale in the Division two boys basketball state championship. Follow along for updates.

Halftime: South Christian leads 16-14 against Ferndale.

First half:

Media timeout - 3:53 to go before the half. Ferndale 10, South Christian 11.

End of the first - Ferndale 8, South Christian 4.

Media timeout - 3:50 to go in the first. Ferndale 3, South Christian 4

Sam Mendendorp scores the opening bucket of the game. 6:51 left in the first.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter