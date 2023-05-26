Curtis scores 4 as Schoolcraft beats Comstock to advance in districts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Schoolcraft girls soccer team got four goals from Abby Curtis in an 8-1 win over host Comstock Thursday in a division four opening round district game.
Curtis scores 4 as Schoolcraft beats Comstock 8-1
The Eagles (11-7-1) also got a hat trick from Brooklyn Hamelink.
The Colts (12-8) goal was scored by Lydia Kruis.
Schoolcraft advances to the semifinal next Tuesday to play the Maple Valley/Hackett Catholic Prep winner.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.