Curtis scores 4 as Schoolcraft beats Comstock to advance in districts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Schoolcraft girls soccer team got four goals from Abby Curtis in an 8-1 win over host Comstock Thursday in a division four opening round district game.

Curtis scores 4 as Schoolcraft beats Comstock 8-1

The Eagles (11-7-1) also got a hat trick from Brooklyn Hamelink.

The Colts (12-8) goal was scored by Lydia Kruis.

Schoolcraft advances to the semifinal next Tuesday to play the Maple Valley/Hackett Catholic Prep winner.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter