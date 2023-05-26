Watch Now
Curtis scores 4 as Schoolcraft beats Comstock to advance in districts

Eagles will play in the district semifinal Tuesday
FOX 17
Posted at 11:17 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 23:17:49-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Schoolcraft girls soccer team got four goals from Abby Curtis in an 8-1 win over host Comstock Thursday in a division four opening round district game.

The Eagles (11-7-1) also got a hat trick from Brooklyn Hamelink.

The Colts (12-8) goal was scored by Lydia Kruis.

Schoolcraft advances to the semifinal next Tuesday to play the Maple Valley/Hackett Catholic Prep winner.

