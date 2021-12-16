Cross Watson signs to become a Boilermaker

Cross Watson signs with Purdue

Portage Central senior Cross Watson has always wanted to be a college athlete and now he will get his chance.

Watson, signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play college football at Purdue.

"It's a dream come true," Watson stated. "I always wanted to play a sport in college growing up, it was baseball at first then I fell into football and now I love football, it's my sport and to be able to sign today is a dream come true.

His future school has some momentum after eight wins this season including two against teams ranked in the top five beating Iowa and then Michigan State.

"Visiting there was a great time, the coaches had a great time, I had a great time with the players, it was just fun and they just made it feel like a home for me. The class coming in recruiting wise is an amazing class we have a bunch of great athletes coming in, it's going to be a fun time while I'm there."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter