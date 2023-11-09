Cougars continue legacy by signing national letters of intent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Durral "Phat Phat" Brooks and Carter Meerman became the latest Grand Rapids Catholic Central basketball players to sign on to play at the next level.

Brooks, Meerman sign NLI on Wednesday

Brooks and Meerman along with Matthew Sokorai (GVSU Golf) celebrated on Wednesday night at Uccello's in downtown Grand Rapids.

Phat has always dreamed of the chance to play at the University of Michigan, the school he grew up rooting for, but he had no problem letting the recruiting process play out even after the Wolverines offered.

"Just because it was my dream school didn't mean that I would commit there on the spot," Phat said. "Just because it is your dream school doesn't mean it could be everything you wanted or everything you hoped for. I feel like after my official visit or something that it kind of came to me a little bit that I planned on committing there."

Meerman is joining former teammates Mykel Bingham and Jordan Brooks (Phat's older brother) in Big Rapids playing for the Bulldogs.

"When I went on a visit up there, (Andy) Bronkema, he liked a lot of stuff that I had and he made me really confident in my ability to play there," Meerman said. "I am really excited, this like the final piece of me going up there and I'm excited to play with Ferris and it should be fun."

