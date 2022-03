GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Led by Luke Sanford with 16 points and Mark Devries with 14, Coopersville took down Grand Rapids Union 46-42 in the district quarterfinals.

The Broncos led for majority of the first half. 29-24 was the score at the break. Union went on a brief run in the third quarter, but Coopersville rallied to get the win.

They will play Grand Haven on Wednesday at 5:30pm at Muskegon.