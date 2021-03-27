Coopersville celebrates district title just months after fighting for a season

Coopersville 95, Fremont 53

The Coopersville boys basketball team beat Fremont, 95-53 on Saturday afternoon in the Division 2 district final at Comstock Park high school.

With the win, Broncos avenge last season's district loss to the Packers and improve to 14-5 overall.

Blake Stewart scored a game-high 25 points while Travis Rosel added 18 points.

It has all come full circle for Coopersville senior, Ethan Coady who just weeks ago, organized a 'Let Us Play' rally at the State Capitol.

"It is really special for our team," Coady said after the win, "a lot of us wanted to play really badly and for the off-season to go like that and for us to fight and get it back and to be able to finish it like this and we don't think we are done yet, we still want to win a couple more of these things but it is a good start.

Coady had seven points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win.

"These are moments that I know you can't get back and will be a part of my life forever so it is really special and I am really happy that me and my guys could get this win today," he added.

The Broncos advance to face Spring Lake in Tuesday's regional at South Christian high school.