Constantine takes down Kalamazoo United in Saturday matinee

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Constantine football is celebrating 100 years this season and did so with a 27-7 win against Kalamazoo United on Saturday.

Constantine 27, Kalamazoo United 7

The Falcons were led by Isaac Moore and Rushawn James who both found the end zone in their 6th win of the season.

They'll travel to South Haven next week to take on the Rams in their second to last conference game of the year.

