Constantine stays unbeaten with win over Watervliet

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Constantine hosted Watervliet in SAC-Valley play.

The Falcons led 6-0 after the first quarter, when Lukas Hagenbuch ran 52 yards to paydirt to increase the lead to 14 nothing with the 2-point conversion.

Watervliet would score the next 13 points, including a short TD run by Austin Wilmoth. It was 14-13 going into halftime.

In the second half, Constantine found its stride. Brayden Clark ran over a defender on his way to the endzone, and extend the Falcons' lead to 13.

But Watervliet did not quit. QB Tyson Williams called his own number on a boot to score and trim the lead to 6 in the 4th quarter. The Panthers recovered the onside kick, but the Falcons defense forced a turnover on downs. Eric Demas and James Sailor teamed up for a sack on 4th down.

Constantine wins 42-28. The Falcons (6-0, 2-0) face Allegan in week 7; The Panthers (4-2, 0-1) will try to slow the powerful offensive of Kalamazoo United.

