CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Constantine played from behind most of the day and fell to Michigan Center 28-18 in a division six district final Saturday at Sweetland Stadium.

The Falcons finish the year at 10-1.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter