Constantine defeats Lawton in our week 3 Blitz Battle

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Blitz Battle: Lawton (2-0) at Constantine (1-1)

Friday night’s Blitz Battle featured a dynamite Southwestern Athletic Conference non-divisional game between Lawton and Constantine.

The Blue Devils’ head coach Wade Waldrup previously was on staff with the Falcons and head coach Shawn Griffith before taking over as Lawton’s leader.

Lawton 21, Constantine 47

Constantine came out on top for this week's Blitz Battle, defeating Lawton 47-21.

